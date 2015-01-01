IRELAND’S WILD COAST

Two part series airs Tuesday, March 20th at 8PM and 9PM

A personal journey along one of the most spectacular coastlines in the world featuring the wildlife and wild places that make it so special. Emmy award winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson takes viewers on an authored odyssey along Ireland’s rugged Atlantic coast – the place he chooses to make his home after 30 years spent shooting some of the world’s most celebrated wildlife films. The series will follow Colin from the southwest corner of the island to finish on the tip of Northern Ireland. Along the way, he gives intimate personal insights into the wild animals and wild places he discovers. We begin on Skellig Rocks – stormbound ocean pinnacles off the southwestern corner where early Christian monks built a monastery on the summit almost 1500 years ago. His next stop is the deserted Great Blasket Island, home to a wildlife spectacle more familiar from Antarctica – vast numbers of Seals coming ashore in winter to fight, mate and moult before he heads inland in search of the island’s last surviving herd of Red Deer from prehistoric times. Back on the coast he goes on the trail of Humpback Whales which are making their mark in Irish waters returning year after year in increasing numbers before heading north along the coast to meet a lonely dolphin who has set up residence off Ireland’s striking Burren region. Colin ends in Clew Bay, an iconic inlet half way up Ireland’s west coast and the place Colin chose to make his home after decades traveling the world.