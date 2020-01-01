INDEPENDENT LENS – BEDLAM

Airs Sunday, May 24th at 11PM

Haunted by the death of his mentally ill sister, psychiatrist Ken Rosenberg, MD, takes on the role of filmmaker to examine a national health crisis. These are the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other chronic psychiatric conditions. Shooting over the course of five years, Ken takes us inside Los Angeles County’s overwhelmed and vastly under-resourced psych ER, a nearby jail warehousing thousands of psychiatric patients, and the homes — and homeless encampments — of people suffering from serious mental illness, where silence and shame often worsen the suffering.