HOLOCAUST SOLILOQUY
Airs Tuesday, May 29th at 7PM
Holocaust Soliloquy is a story of one man, one poem, and one mission.
Peter Fischl was 13-years-old when Hungarian Jews were rounded up and killed during WWII. Unlike his father, Fischl survived: a so-called, “hidden child of the Holocaust.”
This 52-minute documentary, by Emmy-winning journalist Peter Musurlian, tells the story of Fischl’s survival and of a poem he wrote, inspired by a haunting and iconic photograph. He called the poem, ““To the Little Polish Boy Standing with His Arms Up.” Fischl used the poem as his own personal therapy, as well as a vehicle to educate children about the horrors of the Holocaust.
We see Fischl, over nearly two decades, in a classrooms and auditoriums, teaching tolerance to students from dozens of cultures. In Europe, Fischl visited the places in Budapest where he hid to survive. He also journeyed to the Auschwitz, where the “little Polish boy” is believed to have perished.
Related Articles
ORCHARD HOUSE: HOME OF LITTLE WOMEN
Airs Wednesday, May 23rd at 8:30PM Orchard House: Home of Little Women is a captivating new documentary that transports viewers
LITTLE WOMEN ON MASTERPIECE
Part one of two airs Wednesday, May 30th at 7PM Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott and
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.