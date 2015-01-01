HILLARY

Airs Saturdays at 9PM beginning July 7th

View a scripted drama about the life of Sir Edmund Hillary, best known as the first man to conquer Mount Everest. Andrew Munro stars as Hillary, with Dean O’Gorman as his lifelong climbing companion, George Lowe.

 

