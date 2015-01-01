HAYLIE POMROY’S METABOLISM REVOLUTION
Airs Sunday, March 18th at 4PM and Wednesday, March 21st at 7PM
Haylie Pomroy’s Metabolism Revolution! is a completely new 60-minute special demonstrating the proven power of her Metabolism Revolution diet. The program follows real people from around the country for over 6 months – a school teacher from Indiana, a stay-at- home Mom from Oregon, an educational professional from Los Angeles, a former NFL football player from New Orleans, and many more. We hear their stories and struggles, we watch them transform their lives, and we celebrate their weight loss and health victories!
Related Articles
AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE
Airs Sundays at 7PM and Tuesdays at 9PM beginning February 4th The anthology series Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange celebrates
OTHERWISE IT’S JUST FIREWOOD
Airs Monday, March 26th at 9PM In a feat of musical extreme sports, violinist Daniel Hoffman has just one week
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.