HAMILTON’S AMERICA
Airs Wednesday, November 1st at 9PM
GREAT PERFORMANCES follows the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pop culture Broadway phenomenon, Hamilton, and the history behind it. Interviews with Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Nas, Questlove, Stephen Sondheim and more.
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.
SPOTLIGHT ARTS!
Airs Tuesdays at 6:30am and 6:30pm beginning November 21st The Emmy nominated original series from LAUSD’s Arts Education Branch, continues
NOVA – KILLER HURRICANES
Airs Sunday, November 19th at 6PM and Tuesday, November 21st at 7PM Follow a team of experts investigating the Great