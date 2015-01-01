GROWING NATIVE
Airs Tuesdays at 11PM beginning November 13th
Growing Native is a four-part series that takes viewers on adventures throughout Indian country. Through conversations between different episode hosts and local guides, viewers get a glimpse of modern and traditional reservation life, and learn how native people pass on their experience and wisdom to others in a positive way. The series highlights these shared experiences to help bridge a better understanding of native people. Viewers also learn how Native communities are working toward sustainable food sovereignty and renewable energy sources, and how they are adapting to impacts from climate change.
