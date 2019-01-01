GROWING BOLDER’S LAUNCHPAD TO WHAT’S NEXT

Airs Sunday, November 24th at 9PM

Growing Bolder’s Launchpad to What’s Next helps viewers to imagine active, purposeful lives after retirement, offering actionable takeaways to empower healthy aging. The program is hosted by award-winning journalist Marc Middleton and features guest speakers, such as long-distance swimming icon Diana Nyad, Olympic gold medalist Rowdy Gaines and the Byrds front man Roger McGuinn.