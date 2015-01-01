Slide background
Slide background

GREAT FIRE

GREAT FIRE
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Saturdays at 10PM beginning August 4th

Watch an epic drama about the 1666 Great Fire of London, when the city burned for four days. Andrew Buchan stars as Thomas Farriner, whose bakery in Pudding Lane was the flashpoint for the inferno. Also starring Charles Dance and Jack Huston.

 

Related Articles

Shows SHAKESPEARE IN THE SHADOWS

SHAKESPEARE IN THE SHADOWS

Airs Sunday, August 19th at 3PM and Wednesday, August 22nd at 11:30PM Shakespeare in the Shadows shows the power, the

Shows La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.

Shows FANNIE LOU HAMER: STAND UP

FANNIE LOU HAMER: STAND UP

Airs Wednesday, August 29th at 10PM The documentary Fannie Lou Hamer: Stand Up examines the life of civil rights legend

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading