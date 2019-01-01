GEORGE PERRIS: LIVE AT THE ACROPOLIS

Premieres Wednesday, June 3rd at 7PM

Acclaimed international singer George Perris returns to his birthplace for his second sold-out televised concert, a 2017 show at the magical 2000-year-old Herod Atticus Theatre at the base of the Acropolis of Athens, Greece. Under the stars of the open-air theatre and accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra, Perris sings standards from his repertoire, covers of songs in English, Greek and French, and new original songs from his forthcoming album. Perris is later joined on stage by his special guest, Australian superstar Tina Arena.