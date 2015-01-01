GANDHI’S AWAKENING & GANDHI’S GIFT

Two part series airs Tuesday, September 4th beginning at 8PM

The two-part series Gandhi’s Awakening & Gandhi’s Gift chronicles Gandhi’s life and legacy. Gandhi’s Awakening tells the fascinating story of Gandhi’s early transformative years in South Africa. It is here the young, naive lawyer experiences harsh prejudice and hatred firsthand, when he is thrown off a train and beaten with a lead pipe. During the Zulu War of 1906, serving as an ambulance stretcher carrier in the British service, he comes face-to-face with the brutality of war, and undergoes a spiritual epiphany that sets a course for the rest of his life. The film offers a deep, discerning look into Gandhi’s spiritual ideals as he practices and teaches them in his first revolutionary ashrams. Gandhi’s Awakening shows when, where and how Gandhi became the Mahatma or “Great Soul.”

Gandhi’s Gift reveals inspiring details about Gandhi’s life that were known before only to scholars. Historians and witnesses who grew up in the Mahatma’s presence tell his story, including Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, a historian and Gandhi’s grandson, who shares his vivid memories of his grandfather’s final days; Indian scholar and environmental activist Dr. Vandana Shiva; and author James W. Douglass (Gandhi and The Unspeakable: His Final Experiment With Truth).