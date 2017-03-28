FOREVER PAINLESS WITH MIRANDA ESMONDE-WHITE

Miranda Esmonde-White, The New York Timesbest-selling author of Aging Backwards, addresses the topic of chronic pain in her new pledge special Forever Painless with Miranda Esmonde-White. The program provides a groundbreaking and eye-opening education on pain and its causes, and offers a new approach to pain management. Through compelling interviews from world-renowned health professionals attesting to the power of the body to rid itself of pain with the right approach to pain relief and management, FOREVER PAINLESS presents an accessible and widely available solution to the current pain epidemic, inspiring audiences to take their health into their own hands. In addition, interviews with individuals who have cured their chronic pain through gentle, daily exercise offer audiences moving stories of those who have suffered and triumphed.