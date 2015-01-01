FOREIGNER LIVE AT THE SYMPHONY
Airs Monday, June 11th at 8PM and Saturday, June 23rd at 11PM
In May 2017, the legendary rock ‘n’ roll band Foreigner performed two sold-out shows together with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, conducted by Ernst van Tiel, taped over three spectacular nights in Lucerne, Switzerland. Foreigner Live at the Symphony represents a year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and the Grammy-nominated composing/arranging team, Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer, exploring the deep symphonic potential of these classic and iconic songs. Celebrating 40 years of chart-topping hits, the band performs “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Blue Morning, Blue Day,” “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Starrider,” “Double Vision,” “Urgent, ” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
