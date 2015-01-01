FANNIE LOU HAMER: STAND UP
Airs Wednesday, August 29th at 10PM
The documentary Fannie Lou Hamer: Stand Up examines the life of civil rights legend Fannie Lou Hamer, offering first-hand accounts by those who knew her and worked side by side with her in the struggle for voting rights.
