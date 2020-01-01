EXPERIENCE WITH DEDRY JONES

Airs Mondays at 10PM beginning July 6th

The Experience with Dedry Jones offers viewers intimate, personal conversations with world class musicians, interspersed with a live performance backed by a full band. Taped before a live audience, the series is hosted by Dedry Jones, a music retailer and the owner of The Music Experience-a popular brick and mortar store located in the South Shore community of Chicago, known for hosting events with jazz singers and musicians Rachelle Ferrell, Al Jarreau and George Duke. The first season features Brian Culbertson, an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, writer and producer who crosses genres between contemporary jazz, R&B and funk; soul singer, songwriter and pianist Avery Sunshine; Grammy-nominated R&B singer Will Downing, who’s widely known as “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul”; and Grammy-nominated Afro-Cuban jazz pianist, composer and producer Roberto Fonseca.