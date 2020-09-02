EVERYBODY WITH ANGELA WILLIAMSON

Airs Wednesdays at 10:30PM beginning September 2, 2020

Imagine a show where everybody’s voice matters. Everybody with Angela Williamson is a new show on KLCS PBS that emphasizes diversity within education, the arts and our community. Our host/author, Dr. Angela Williamson, is the creator of My Life with Rosie, a film about the life of Rosa Parks. Listen to ordinary people doing extraordinary things while strengthening their communities.