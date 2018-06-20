ENDEAVOUR SEASON 5 ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesdays at 7PM and Saturdays at 11PM beginning July 11th

Shaun Evans returns for a fifth season of the series as the young Endeavour Morse. Roger Allam also returns as Endeavour’s mentor, DI Fred Thursday, for more crime-solving in 1960s Oxford.

 

