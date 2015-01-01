Slide background
Slide background

DURRELLS IN CORFU SEASON 2 ON MASTERPIECE

DURRELLS IN CORFU SEASON 2 ON MASTERPIECE
Print this article Font size -16+

Series airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning November 8th

Keeley Hawes stars as a plucky widowed mother in the adventures of an eccentric English family on a Greek isle in the 1930s. The bohemian Durrells fit right in with the light-hearted Greeks-except when they disastrously don’t.

 

Related Articles

Shows AMERICA’S SECRET WAR

AMERICA’S SECRET WAR

Airs Tuesday, November 7th at 9PM While the United States was publicly engaged in the Vietnam War, a secret conflict

Shows REMEMBERING VIETNAM: THE TELLING PROJECT

REMEMBERING VIETNAM: THE TELLING PROJECT

Airs Tuesday, November 7th at 8PM and Sunday, November 12th at 6PM This documentary takes viewers behind-the-scenes as national performing

Shows NOVA – KILLER HURRICANES

NOVA – KILLER HURRICANES

Airs Sunday, November 19th at 6PM and Tuesday, November 21st at 7PM Follow a team of experts investigating the Great

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading