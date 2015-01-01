DURRELLS IN CORFU SEASON 2 ON MASTERPIECE
Series airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning November 8th
Keeley Hawes stars as a plucky widowed mother in the adventures of an eccentric English family on a Greek isle in the 1930s. The bohemian Durrells fit right in with the light-hearted Greeks-except when they disastrously don’t.
