Slide background
Slide background

DIANA – HER STORY

DIANA – HER STORY
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Friday, September 1st at 7PM and Wednesday, September 6th at 8:30PM

Twenty years after Princess Diana’s death, this new film reveals her story in her own words. What emerges is the narrative of a shy young girl who stepped onto the world stage in 1980 and departed in 1997 as its most famous woman.

 

Related Articles

Shows RARE – CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK

RARE – CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK

Three part series airs Thursdays and Sundays at 7PM beginning September 14th Discover the diversity, beauty and value of thousands

Shows RICK STEVES’ GUIDE TO CUBA

RICK STEVES’ GUIDE TO CUBA

Airs Thursday, September 14th at 8PM and Saturday, September 30th at 10PM In Rick Steves’ Guide to Cuba, Rick reports

Shows BEYOND LA BAMBA

BEYOND LA BAMBA

Airs Tuesday, September 26th at 8PM Through the compelling story of a young musician who leaves home to follow his

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading