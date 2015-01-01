DIANA – HER STORY
Airs Friday, September 1st at 7PM and Wednesday, September 6th at 8:30PM
Twenty years after Princess Diana’s death, this new film reveals her story in her own words. What emerges is the narrative of a shy young girl who stepped onto the world stage in 1980 and departed in 1997 as its most famous woman.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
RARE – CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK
Three part series airs Thursdays and Sundays at 7PM beginning September 14th Discover the diversity, beauty and value of thousands
RICK STEVES’ GUIDE TO CUBA
Airs Thursday, September 14th at 8PM and Saturday, September 30th at 10PM In Rick Steves’ Guide to Cuba, Rick reports
BEYOND LA BAMBA
Airs Tuesday, September 26th at 8PM Through the compelling story of a young musician who leaves home to follow his