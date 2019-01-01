CYBERCHASE: SPACE WASTE ODYSSEY

Airs Sunday, April 21st at 9AM and Monday, April 22nd at 4PM

Has Hacker finally concocted his most perfect plan to shut down Motherboard once and for all, leaving him the ruler of Cyberspace? It looks that way, as Hacker has positioned giant patches of trash in cyberspace to converge on Control Central! Hacker is giddy because the citizens of cyberspace unknowingly helped his plan. They didn’t dispose of their trash properly and created the huge trash patches to begin with. Back at Control Central, Digit is updating Motherboard’s software for her birthday and accidentally causes her to shut down! He and the CyberSquad try to reboot her, but to no avail. With Motherboard down, they must rely on their quick problem-solving skills, a perilous journey through space, and help from citizen scientists to get to the bottom of the trash trouble and protect Control Central. Can they save Motherboard – and all of Cyberspace – before it’s too late?