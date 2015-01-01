CROSSING SOUTH
Airs Thursdays at 7:30PM
Crossing South is a travel show which takes us on a journey South of the border. Bilingual travel companion and host, Jorge Meraz, helps us get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals. This series helps us see there is so much more to Mexico than what we hear on national news. There’s a lot to learn and fun to have right next door by Crossing South.
