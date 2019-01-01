COOK’S COUNTRY

New season airs Saturdays at 4:30PM beginning August 24th

Cook’s Country from America’s Test Kitchen is where family-friendly recipes from every corner of America are reimagined for home cooks everywhere. Season 12 spotlights blue-ribbon regional specialties from across the U.S. such as Monroe County pork steaks, Chicago thin-crust pizza, Texas barbecue brisket, and Hawaiian-style fried chicken, and takes on classic American fare including crumb-crusted rack of lamb, coconut cream pie and lyonnaise potatoes.