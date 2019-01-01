COOK’S COUNTRY
New season airs Saturdays at 4:30PM beginning August 24th
Cook’s Country from America’s Test Kitchen is where family-friendly recipes from every corner of America are reimagined for home cooks everywhere. Season 12 spotlights blue-ribbon regional specialties from across the U.S. such as Monroe County pork steaks, Chicago thin-crust pizza, Texas barbecue brisket, and Hawaiian-style fried chicken, and takes on classic American fare including crumb-crusted rack of lamb, coconut cream pie and lyonnaise potatoes.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0