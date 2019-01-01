CONFUCIUS WAS A FOODIE

Airs Thursdays at 7PM beginning February 7th

In Confucius Was a Foodie, celebrity chef and former Food Network host Christine Cushing takes viewers on a voyage of discovery, uncovering the fascinating traditions, philosophies and history of Chinese culinary culture and its surprising influence on food around the world. Christine’s motivation to embark on this journey is her discovery that 2,500-year-old Chinese philosopher Confucius was actually —a foodie. From exploring Chinese cuisines in North America to the culinary politics of Taiwan, the tasty richness of Hong Kong, and the blended flavors of Southeast Asia, Christine finds connections to the gastronomic precepts of the great Chinese philosopher both ancient and modern. Each episode features Christine as a culinary adventurer, fearlessly leading viewers to a deeper appreciation of our world through a gourmand filter.