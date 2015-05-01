COMPOSERS ON COMPOSING

Composers contribute a creative component to virtually everything we watch, yet most audiences know little about them or what inspires composers to do what they do.

They win Grammys®, Oscars® and Emmys® for their film and TV scores. Did you know that many of today’s working music composers have roots in rock ‘n’ roll?

KLCS’ COMPOSERS ON COMPOSING is a half-hour documentary series that looks into the fascinating world of rock artists who are creating the musical scores for today’s most popular TV programs and movies.

COMPOSERS ON COMPOSING is shot on location on the composer’s home turf: the recording studio.

In the first episode, we’ll meet composer Steve Porcaro who, while scoring the critically-acclaimed FX series Justified, still performs as a member of the iconic rock band Toto.

The second episode features Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman, formerly part of Prince and the Revolution, and now sought-after film and Emmy® award winning television composers.

These two pilot episodes delve into the composers’ creative processes, highlighting their onstage careers and revealing what led them off stage to become composers. Film clips, photos and music accompany these compelling and candid one-on-one interviews with host and producer Bambi Moe’.

Airing times: Wednesday July 1st at 8pm and 830pm

Tuesday July 7th at 7pm and 7:30pm

Saturday July 11th at 9pm and 9:30pm

COMPOSERS ON COMPOSING joins PBS ARTS music performance programs on KLCS, such as the iconic series AUSTIN CITY LIMITS along with BLUEGRASS UNDERGROUND and SUN STUDIO SESSIONS.

