CHILD IN TIME ON MASTERPIECE
Airs Wednesday, April 11th at 7PM and Saturday, April 14th at 11PM
A moment of distraction triggers a crisis in the lives of a happy, successful British couple in Ian McEwan’s haunting tale of a lost child and redeemed love, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire).
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
POETRY IN AMERICA
Airs Wednesdays at 9:30PM beginning April 4th The 13-part series Poetry in America draws students of all ages into conversations
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.
TREZOROS: THE LOS JEWS OF KASTORIA
Airs Tuesday, April 24th at 8PM Using never-before-seen pre-war archival footage and first-person testimonies, Trezoros: The Lost Jews of Kastoria