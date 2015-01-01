Slide background
CHILD IN TIME ON MASTERPIECE

Airs Wednesday, April 11th at 7PM and Saturday, April 14th at 11PM 

A moment of distraction triggers a crisis in the lives of a happy, successful British couple in Ian McEwan’s haunting tale of a lost child and redeemed love, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire).

 

