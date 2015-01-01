CHEF’S LIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL
Airs Sunday, December 24th at 7PM
Join Vivian Howard as she serves up the best of her Southern cooking heritage and the Chanukah traditions of her husband Ben. From humble Hoppin’ John to elegant red velvet cake, sample a charming and delicious holiday celebration.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
THIS IS THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT
Airs Tuesday, December 5th at 9PM In celebration of the 100th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s birth, the documentary
NATIONAL PARKS – TROUBLED EDENS
Airs Thursday, December 7th at 7PM The one-hour documentary National Parks – Troubled Edens examines the future of America’s national
NOVA – EXTREME ANIMAL WEAPONS
Airs Sunday, December 3rd at 6PM and Tuesday, December 5th at 7PM Explore the secrets that underlie nature’s battleground. Every