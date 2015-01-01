Slide background
CHEF’S LIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Airs Sunday, December 24th at 7PM

Join Vivian Howard as she serves up the best of her Southern cooking heritage and the Chanukah traditions of her husband Ben. From humble Hoppin’ John to elegant red velvet cake, sample a charming and delicious holiday celebration.

 

