CHEF’S LIFE HARVEST SPECIAL

Airs Thursday, November 22nd at 7PM

Join Chef Vivian Howard after the harvest season as she hosts a special harvest feast for the show’s most beloved personalities to gather for one last batch of quintessential Southern ingredients.

 

