CELTIC THUNDER X

Airs Wednesday, March 14th at 7PM and Sunday, March 25th at 4PM

A brand new show to celebrate 10 Years of Celtic Thunder with a fantastic performance featuring 27 new songs including traditional and contemporary Irish songs, classic hits, love songs, nostalgic songs and fun retro songs drawn from the soundtrack of our lives. A variety of solo and ensemble numbers featuring something for everyone and showcases the magic that turned Celtic Thunder into a household name in 2008.