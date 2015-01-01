Slide background
Slide background

CELTIC THUNDER X

CELTIC THUNDER X
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Wednesday, March 14th at 7PM and Sunday, March 25th at 4PM

A brand new show to celebrate 10 Years of Celtic Thunder with a fantastic performance featuring 27 new songs including traditional and contemporary Irish songs, classic hits, love songs, nostalgic songs and fun retro songs drawn from the soundtrack of our lives. A variety of solo and ensemble numbers featuring something for everyone and showcases the magic that turned Celtic Thunder into a household name in 2008.

 

Related Articles

Shows HAYLIE POMROY’S METABOLISM REVOLUTION

HAYLIE POMROY’S METABOLISM REVOLUTION

Airs Sunday, March 18th at 4PM and Wednesday, March 21st at 7PM Haylie Pomroy’s Metabolism Revolution! is a completely new

Shows AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE

AFROPOP: THE ULTIMATE CULTURAL EXCHANGE

Airs Sundays at 7PM and Tuesdays at 9PM beginning February 4th The anthology series Afropop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange celebrates

Shows BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MICHAEL WESTMORE – MAKEUP MAN

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MICHAEL WESTMORE – MAKEUP MAN

Airs Saturday, March 3rd at 8PM and Wednesday, March 7th at 9PM From the Films Rocky to Rambo and from

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading