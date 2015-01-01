Slide background
BURT WOLF: TRAVELS AND TRADITIONS
New season airs Saturdays at 6:30PM beginning April 7th

Burt Wolf, an internationally syndicated television journalist and prolific public television host, provides an overview of the area and its history, then introduces the people, architecture, art, culture, food and tourist attractions of some of the world’s most interesting locations. His relaxed, personable and irreverent style makes the episodes both informative and entertaining.

 

