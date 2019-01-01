BREAKING THROUGH THE CLOUDS: THE FIRST WOMEN’S NATIONAL AIR DERBY

Airs Tuesday, March 26th at 8PM

In August of 1929 twenty women pulled on britches, snapped on goggles and climbed into their cockpits to race across the country. It was the first women’s national air derby. There was the media darling, the Hollywood starlet, the aviatrix record breakers and the unforgettable foul-mouthed wife of a preacher. Together these women were flying in the face of anyone who believed women belonged on the ground. Breaking Through the Clouds is the documentary that tells their story.