BOYS & GIRLS CLUB IDOL SEASON 10

Airs Sunday, September 30th at 7PM

The Boys & Girls Club Idol is a collaborative event produced by the Rotary Club of Old Town Temecula and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest County. It was created by Founder & Chair Steve Amante to provide kids the opportunity to showcase their talent, experience a singing competition modeled around the popular TV show and provide them a venue to perform on stage in front of sold out crowds & celebrity judges. BGC Idol is not only an extraordinary event, it also raises money to support the Boys & Girls Clubs (3) of Southwest County helping them to provide a safe place to hang out after school along with various other programs, events and activities that inspire our youth to realize their full potential. Last year’s winner Makayla Phillips just won the Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum on America’s Got Talent!

 

