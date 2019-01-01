BLUE SKY METROPOLIS

How did Southern California become the aerospace capital of the world? What were the consequences of this development for the region, for the nation, and for aerospace itself? Blue Sky Metropolis is a series of four one-hour episodes that examines the largest homegrown industry that, nevertheless, has received only a fraction of the attention heaped upon the Hollywood entertainment business. Like its counterpart, aerospace was an industry created by dreamers drawn to a region that was invented by dreamers – civic boosters comprised of newspaper publishers, real estate developers and Hollywood moguls. Their entrepreneurial spirit surely resonated with those imaginations attuned to the possibilities of flight. “Blue Sky Metropolis” explores the intersection of aerospace and Southern California from multiple perspectives: technology, popular culture, politics, race, business, labor, environment and gender.