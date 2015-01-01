Slide background
Slide background

BEYOND LA BAMBA

BEYOND LA BAMBA
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Tuesday, September 26th at 8PM

Through the compelling story of a young musician who leaves home to follow his dreams, Mexico’s 300-year-old son jarocho tradition comes vividly to life in Beyond La Bamba. From the rural roots of Veracruz to the urban rhythms of the Midwest, a family of iconic musicians forges a new life but remains true to their music.

 

Related Articles

Shows RARE – CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK

RARE – CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK

Three part series airs Thursdays and Sundays at 7PM beginning September 14th Discover the diversity, beauty and value of thousands

Shows RICK STEVES’ GUIDE TO CUBA

RICK STEVES’ GUIDE TO CUBA

Airs Thursday, September 14th at 8PM and Saturday, September 30th at 10PM In Rick Steves’ Guide to Cuba, Rick reports

Shows THE HEAD OF JOAQUIN MURRIETA

THE HEAD OF JOAQUIN MURRIETA

Airs Sunday, September 24th at 8PM For over a decade filmmaker John J. Valadez searched for the remains of Joaquin

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading