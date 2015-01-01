BEYOND LA BAMBA
Airs Tuesday, September 26th at 8PM
Through the compelling story of a young musician who leaves home to follow his dreams, Mexico’s 300-year-old son jarocho tradition comes vividly to life in Beyond La Bamba. From the rural roots of Veracruz to the urban rhythms of the Midwest, a family of iconic musicians forges a new life but remains true to their music.
