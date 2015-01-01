Between the Lines with Barry Kibrick has won the Los Angeles EMMY for Best Host and Studio Show the past three years in a row (2011, 2010, 2009).

The program originates out of Los Angeles on PBS station KLCS-TV and is currently in over 75% of the country and entering new markets every week.

Barry’s guests include some of the world’s most respected authors, directors, musicians, scientists, doctors, professors, philosophers, and business and political leaders.

From Queen Noor of Jordan to Secretary of State Warren Christopher, from Ray Bradbury to James Ellroy, from Sir Riddley Scott to Ron Howard, and from the COO of Microsoft to the CEO of MySpace, some of the world’s greatest thinkers and players have graced the set of Between the Lines.

Barry combines passion, insight and creativity to convey a distinct, personal, thought-provoking method of conversation that brings a refreshingly new style to the genre, often times even surprising the guests themselves with his deep understanding of their work.