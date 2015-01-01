BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – TIPPI HEDREN – TIPPI: A MEMOIR

In this absorbing and surprising memoir, one of the biggest names of classic Hollywood—the star of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds and Marnie—tells her story, including never-before-revealed experiences on the set of some of the biggest films of all time. Tippi is also known as an unwavering animal activist, and as the matriarch of a powerful Hollywood dynasty that includes her movie star daughter Melanie Griffith, and rising star Dakota Johnson, her granddaughter.