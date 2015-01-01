Slide background
Slide background
Slide background
Slide background

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – TIPPI HEDREN – TIPPI: A MEMOIR

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – TIPPI HEDREN – TIPPI: A MEMOIR
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Saturday, April 1st at 8PM and Wednesday, April 5th at 9PM

In this absorbing and surprising memoir, one of the biggest names of classic Hollywood—the star of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds and Marnie—tells her story, including never-before-revealed experiences on the set of some of the biggest films of all time. Tippi is also known as an unwavering animal activist, and as the matriarch of a powerful Hollywood dynasty that includes her movie star daughter Melanie Griffith, and rising star Dakota Johnson, her granddaughter.

 

Related Articles

Shows THE CROWD & THE CLOUD

THE CROWD & THE CLOUD

Airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning April 4th The Crowd & the Cloud is a documentary series showcasing the power of

Shows La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.

Shows VIOLINS OF HOPE: STRINGS OF THE HOLOCAUST

VIOLINS OF HOPE: STRINGS OF THE HOLOCAUST

Airs Sunday, April 2nd at 10PM For Jews during the Holocaust, there wasn’t much reprieve from the despair and horror

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading