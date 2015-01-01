BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – TIPPI HEDREN – TIPPI: A MEMOIR
Airs Saturday, April 1st at 8PM and Wednesday, April 5th at 9PM
In this absorbing and surprising memoir, one of the biggest names of classic Hollywood—the star of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds and Marnie—tells her story, including never-before-revealed experiences on the set of some of the biggest films of all time. Tippi is also known as an unwavering animal activist, and as the matriarch of a powerful Hollywood dynasty that includes her movie star daughter Melanie Griffith, and rising star Dakota Johnson, her granddaughter.
Related Articles
THE CROWD & THE CLOUD
Airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning April 4th The Crowd & the Cloud is a documentary series showcasing the power of
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.
VIOLINS OF HOPE: STRINGS OF THE HOLOCAUST
Airs Sunday, April 2nd at 10PM For Jews during the Holocaust, there wasn’t much reprieve from the despair and horror