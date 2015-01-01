BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – SAM ESMAIL – MR. ROBOT

Airs November 4th at 8PM

It is the rare television program that leaves iconic images imbedded in our consciousness and changes the medium itself. One such show is the acclaimed EMMY and Golden Globe winning series Mr. Robot. Created by the innovative Sam Esmail, in our conversation he shares with all his breathtaking vision and insights.