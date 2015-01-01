Slide background
Slide background

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – SAM ESMAIL – MR. ROBOT

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – SAM ESMAIL – MR. ROBOT
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs November 4th at 8PM

It is the rare television program that leaves iconic images imbedded in our consciousness and changes the medium itself. One such show is the acclaimed EMMY and Golden Globe winning series Mr. Robot. Created by the innovative Sam Esmail, in our conversation he shares with all his breathtaking vision and insights.

 

Related Articles

Shows DURRELLS IN CORFU SEASON 2 ON MASTERPIECE

DURRELLS IN CORFU SEASON 2 ON MASTERPIECE

Series airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning November 8th Keeley Hawes stars as a plucky widowed mother in the adventures of

Shows AMERICA’S SECRET WAR

AMERICA’S SECRET WAR

Airs Tuesday, November 7th at 9PM While the United States was publicly engaged in the Vietnam War, a secret conflict

Shows REAL RAIL ADVENTURES: SWISS WINTER MAGIC

REAL RAIL ADVENTURES: SWISS WINTER MAGIC

Airs Thursday, October 26th and Sunday, October 29th at 7PM Hosted by veteran traveler and avid train buff Jeff Wilson,

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading