BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NELL SCOVELL – JUST THE FUNNY PARTS

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NELL SCOVELL – JUST THE FUNNY PARTS
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Saturday, July 7th at 8PM and Wednesday, July 11th at 9PM

Who can put words in the mouths of a group as diverse as Homer Simpson, Miss Piggy and the President of the United States? Nell Scovell can. From a most classic episode of the Simpsons, to her creation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, to the most memorable comic moments by President Obama, Nell’s pen and sharp wit were behind them all. Now, in her memoir, Just the Funny Parts, she delivers invaluable insights into the creative process and what it’s like for a woman to work in the predominately male comedy writers club.

 

Related Articles

Shows PAUL THORN’S MISSION TEMPLE FIREWORKS REVIVAL

PAUL THORN’S MISSION TEMPLE FIREWORKS REVIVAL

Airs Wednesday, July 4th at 8PM Inspired by his recent old-school gospel album Don’t Let the Devil Ride, Paul Thorn’s

Shows NOVA – RISE OF THE SUPERSTORMS

NOVA – RISE OF THE SUPERSTORMS

Airs Sunday, July 8th at 6PM and Tuesday, July 10th at 7PM In just one devastating month, Houston, Florida, and

Shows HILLARY

HILLARY

Airs Saturdays at 9PM beginning July 7th View a scripted drama about the life of Sir Edmund Hillary, best known

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading