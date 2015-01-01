BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NELL SCOVELL – JUST THE FUNNY PARTS

Who can put words in the mouths of a group as diverse as Homer Simpson, Miss Piggy and the President of the United States? Nell Scovell can. From a most classic episode of the Simpsons, to her creation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, to the most memorable comic moments by President Obama, Nell’s pen and sharp wit were behind them all. Now, in her memoir, Just the Funny Parts, she delivers invaluable insights into the creative process and what it’s like for a woman to work in the predominately male comedy writers club.