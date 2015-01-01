BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON – ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Part 2 – From Einstein to the Present
Premieres Saturday, July 8th at 8PM
In Part 2 of our discussion about his book the director of the world famous Hayden Planetarium takes us on a journey from Einstein to our must recent understanding of the universe and our role in it.
