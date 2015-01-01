Slide background
Slide background

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON – ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Part 2 – From Einstein to the Present

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON – ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Part 2 – From Einstein to the Present
Print this article Font size -16+

Premieres Saturday, July 8th at 8PM

In Part 2 of our discussion about his book the director of the world famous Hayden Planetarium takes us on a journey from Einstein to our must recent understanding of the universe and our role in it.

Related Articles

Shows ROADTRIP NATION: LIFE HACKERS

ROADTRIP NATION: LIFE HACKERS

Airs Tuesday, July 25th at 8PM and Sunday, July 30th at 5PM Three roadtrippers – Antwan King,Emily Cox and Mansi

Shows La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD

Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.

Shows BABY MAKES 3

BABY MAKES 3

Airs Sundays at 6AM beginning July 16th Baby Makes 3 returns for a second season of informative, entertaining and upbeat

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading