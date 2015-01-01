BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON – ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY Part 1 – From the Big Bang to Newton
Premieres Saturday, July 1st at 8PM
What is the nature of space and time? How does the universe fit in within us? There’s no better guide through these mind expanding questions than my guest, the acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. In the first of this 2 part conversation about his book we explore the universe from the big bang to Isaac Newton.
