BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MICHAEL WESTMORE – MAKEUP MAN

Airs Saturday, March 3rd at 8PM and Wednesday, March 7th at 9PM

From the Films Rocky to Rambo and from Raging Bull to all the new incarnations of Star Trek, one man has been making up the stars and creating the creatures for over 50 years. He is, the Academy Award winning, Michael Westmore whose book Makeup Man is a fascinating journey on how the most iconic characters of Hollywood were created.

 

