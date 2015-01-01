BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MICHAEL WESTMORE – MAKEUP MAN
Airs Saturday, March 3rd at 8PM and Wednesday, March 7th at 9PM
From the Films Rocky to Rambo and from Raging Bull to all the new incarnations of Star Trek, one man has been making up the stars and creating the creatures for over 50 years. He is, the Academy Award winning, Michael Westmore whose book Makeup Man is a fascinating journey on how the most iconic characters of Hollywood were created.
Share this article:Facebook 0 Twitter 0 Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0
Related Articles
CELTIC THUNDER X
Airs Wednesday, March 14th at 7PM and Sunday, March 25th at 4PM A brand new show to celebrate 10 Years
IRELAND’S WILD COAST
Two part series airs Tuesday, March 20th at 8PM and 9PM A personal journey along one of the most spectacular
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.