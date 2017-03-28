BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – MACK MCCANDLISH– TITANFALL 2-THE CRAFT AND ART OF VIDEO GAME DESIGNING

Mack McCandlish is considered one of the great video game designers. He won the Writers Guild Award for Best Video Game Writing from his work on Call of Duty. With his latest work on Titanfall 2 he gives us an insider’s look at the workings of game design.