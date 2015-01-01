BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – LAURIE POLICH SHORT – WHEN CHANGING NOTHING CHANGES EVERYTHING
Airs Saturday, January 13th at 8PM and Wednesday, January 17th at 9PM
Laurie shows how the way you reframe your life can have a direct impact on how you live.
