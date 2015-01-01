BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK: JIMMY STEINFELDT – ROCK ‘N’ ROLL LENS

Airs Saturday, May 12th at 8PM and Wednesday, May 16th at 9PM

From Spin Magazine to the cover of Rolling Stone, many of Jimmy Steinfeldt’s photographs are etched in our psyche. Now, he shares many of the stories behind those images.

His work is some of the most famous Rock and Roll photos ever seen. I will attach what I think would be a good graphic to use as well.

 

