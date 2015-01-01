BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – ED ASNER – A MAN AND HIS PROSTATE

Airs Saturday, June 10th at 8PM and Wednesday, June 14th at 9PM

Ed Asner is the most honored actor in the history of television. He has won seven Emmy awards and over 15 nominations, along with his five Golden Globes. This legendary actor, known for his portrayal of Lou Grant in the Mary Tyler More show and then in his own series, discusses what it’s like to age in the world of Hollywood.