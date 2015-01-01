BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK: DR. PIPPA MALMGREN – THE LEADERSHIP LAB

Our world is rapidly changing in every level of society. Dr. Pippa Malmgren is an expert who meets these challenges head on every day. She is a former White House advisor and now advisor to the British Government. In her book, The Leadership Lab with co-author Chris Lewis, Dr. Malmgren explains what we must do to make a difference and build an empathic, stable and strong future.