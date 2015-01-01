BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK: DR. PIPPA MALMGREN – THE LEADERSHIP LAB
Airs Saturday, December 1st at 8PM and Wednesday, December 5th at 9PM
Our world is rapidly changing in every level of society. Dr. Pippa Malmgren is an expert who meets these challenges head on every day. She is a former White House advisor and now advisor to the British Government. In her book, The Leadership Lab with co-author Chris Lewis, Dr. Malmgren explains what we must do to make a difference and build an empathic, stable and strong future.
