BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – DENNIS PALUMBO – HEAD WOUNDS

KLCS will be changing frequencies on Monday, April the 23rd. On that day if you are watching KLCS over-the-air with an antenna, you will need to rescan to continue watching KLCS. The rescan process is simple and should take between 5-10 minutes. Here are the steps to rescan. Using your TV’s remote, press “Menu.” Go to the option “Channel Setup” or something similar. It may also be in the “Settings.” Select “Antenna” and/or “Tuner.” Then start “New Scan” or a similar option. Once the rescan is complete, KLCS should appear as usual. For additional information or assistance, you may visit KLCS.org or call 213-241-4000. As a reminder, you do not need to rescan until the April 23rd. Additionally, cable and satellite users will not need to rescan.

Thank you for watching KLCS.