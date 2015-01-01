Slide background
BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – DENNIS PALUMBO – HEAD WOUNDS

BETWEEN THE LINES WITH BARRY KIBRICK – DENNIS PALUMBO – HEAD WOUNDS
Airs Saturday, April 28th at 8PM

Head Wounds is the electrifying fifth book in the critically acclaimed series of thrillers by Dennis Palumbo. Formerly a Hollywood screenwriter, who wrote the film My Favorite Year, Dennis Palumbo is now a licensed psychotherapist in private practice and author of the ongoing Daniel Rinaldi mysteries.

 

