Between the Lines with Barry Kibrick: Alec Byrne – London Rock, The Unseen Archives
Airs Saturday, June 23rd at 8PM and Wednesday, June 27th at 9PM

As one of the youngest photo journalists forty years ago, Alec Byrne captured images of the world’s most iconic musicians. Yet his photos remained boxed up until now. So, today, over 40 years later never before seen images of an era that still pierces all our lives.

 

