Slide background
Slide background
Slide background

BEATRIX FARRAND’S AMERICAN LANDSCAPES

BEATRIX FARRAND’S AMERICAN LANDSCAPES
Print this article Font size -16+

Airs Wednesday, July 1st at 11PM and Sunday, July 5th at 10AM

Farrand was responsible for some of the most celebrated gardens in the United States and helped create a distinctive American voice in landscape architecture. The film follows award-winning public garden designer Lynden B. Miller as she sets off to explore the remarkable life and career of America’s first female landscape architect-Beatrix Farrand.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading