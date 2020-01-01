BEATRIX FARRAND’S AMERICAN LANDSCAPES

Farrand was responsible for some of the most celebrated gardens in the United States and helped create a distinctive American voice in landscape architecture. The film follows award-winning public garden designer Lynden B. Miller as she sets off to explore the remarkable life and career of America’s first female landscape architect-Beatrix Farrand.