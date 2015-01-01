BABY MAKES 3

Airs Sundays at 6AM beginning July 16th

Baby Makes 3 returns for a second season of informative, entertaining and upbeat home improvement transformations. Featuring advice for first-time parents-to-be with a focus on creating unique and functional nurseries, the program addresses the specific concerns and issues of parents expecting their first child, as well as finances, lifestyle, and more. Hosted by Melissa Lozoff (Lifetime’s “Army Wives”and TLC’s “Kate Plus 8”) and general contractor Jonathan Kelly, each episode unfolds with parents-to-be providing a tour of their home and nursery space. Melissa, Jonathan and guest designers discuss potential problems, budgets, timelines, and the personal tastes and expectations of the couple, and then set about working on a plan for the nursery. Throughout the series, the designers and craftsmen involve the couple in many of the projects, demonstrating how viewers at home can apply the DIY projects, tips and techniques beyond the realm of a nursery. At the end of each episode, the couples are treated to the results of all the hard work and planning: a reveal of the new nursery space that is ready to welcome the new addition to the family. Baby Makes 3 demonstrates to viewers at home how any room can be transformed with a little imagination, a workable budget, and a little elbow grease.