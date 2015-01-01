Slide background
ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
Airs Wednesday, December 20th at 7PM and Saturday, December 23rd at 11PM

A new adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel tells the story of Anne Shirley, a precocious orphan placed in the care of uptight Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew, played by acclaimed actor Martin Sheen. Neither the adventurous Anne nor the conservative Marilla could anticipate the profound effect they’d have on each other’s lives.

 

