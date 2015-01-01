ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
Airs Wednesday, December 20th at 7PM and Saturday, December 23rd at 11PM
A new adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel tells the story of Anne Shirley, a precocious orphan placed in the care of uptight Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew, played by acclaimed actor Martin Sheen. Neither the adventurous Anne nor the conservative Marilla could anticipate the profound effect they’d have on each other’s lives.
JEWISH FILM SHOWCASE
Airs Tuesdays at 10PM beginning December 5th The Jewish Film Showcase offers an exciting slate of new feature documentary films
La Familia Importa – Mas Graduaciones en LAUSD
Watch episodes of “La Familia Importa” and other exclusive news, and at the KLCS Vimeo station.
NATIONAL PARKS – TROUBLED EDENS
Airs Thursday, December 7th at 7PM The one-hour documentary National Parks – Troubled Edens examines the future of America’s national